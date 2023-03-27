EWSU: Unlimited spring yard waste service beginning in April

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To accommodate extra yard waste from spring cleaning, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they are offering their annual ‘Spring Yard Waste Service’.

According to a release, the service will be offered during the first four full weeks in April, starting on Monday, April 3.

Officials say Republic Service will pick up unlimited bags or containers of yard waste from eligible EWSU customers at no extra charge.

Here’s how it works:

Republic Services, the contractor for the City’s trash and recycling services, will pick up unlimited bags, containers, or bundles of yard waste on the day of your regular trash collection.

Yard waste must be properly contained in plastic bags or tied in bundles no more than 4 feet long and 2 feet in diameter weighing less than 50 pounds, or loose in containers weighing less than 50 pounds.

Yard waste must be placed next to your City trash cart.

No special bags are required. The yard waste will be taken to the landfill

Officials say the ‘Spring Yard Waste Service’ is only for organic yard waste like leaves, grass clippings, hedge and tree trimmings, garden plants and garden trimmings.

The service is available to city residents who pay for trash service with EWSU water and sewer bill. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, businesses, commercial customers and County residents are not eligible.

A release shows Republic Services will accept extra yard waste placed curbside next to the City-issued trash cart only during the annual four-week ‘Spring Yard Waste Service’ period April 3 - 28. EWSU residential customers may put yard waste inside the regular 96-gallon trash cart throughout the year.

More information on the ‘Spring Yard Waste Service’ is available at ewsu.com.

