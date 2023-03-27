Cool and partly cloudy tonight and Tuesday, new Alert Day Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool and mostly cloudy day across the Tri-State. Our temperatures have been pretty steady in the upper 40s to low 50s for most of the day.

We will see a few more breaks in the clouds overnight as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will start out partly cloudy, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out, although I think most of us will stay dry. Our skies will then gradually clear, becoming mostly sunny later Tuesday afternoon and evening. However, our temperatures remain cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday night will be clear, calm and chilly with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some areas of frost may develop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Thursday will also be mostly sunny, but a warm wind from the south will help push our temperatures a few degrees higher into the mid 60s!

As that southerly wind increases, Friday may be the warmest day this week with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°! However, a cold front coming in from the west will collide with that flow of warm, moist air from the south. That will trigger showers and thunderstorms across our region. Friday is an Alert Day because strong to severe storms may be possible, mainly Friday evening. Check back for more details in the coming days.

Some of that rain may linger into early Saturday morning, but the weather will clear throughout the day, and Sunday will be sunny. We will see a slight dip in our temperatures on the backside of that cold front on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. We rebound back into the mid 60s Sunday and lower 70s Monday, but rain chances also return to start next week.

