Charity organization donates bereavement boxes to hospitals for mothers who experience loss

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - A charity organization is bringing comfort to mothers that experience loss during pregnancy or delivery.

Tara Barnes is the founder of “Blakely’s Breath of Life,” the charity organization that creates bereavement boxes for families experiencing miscarriage and stillbirth, just as she and her family did.

“Something that a lot of women don’t talk about is just miscarriage and stillbirth in general,” said Barnes. “And trying to conceive after loss and that is something that is hard to talk about and it’s scary to go through.”

Barnes’ late daughter Blakely was stillborn at 36 weeks and says she noticed the need for more resources and comfort for mother’s who experience loss.

“I think it’s amazing to kind of turn our loss into something beautiful,” said Barnes.

Owensboro Health Manager of Labor and Delivery, Robin Locher, says Barnes donated some “Blakely’s Breath of Life” boxes to the hospital and they’ve made a big difference. She says prior to the donated bereavement boxes, mother’s that experienced loss weren’t able to take anything home with them from the hospital.

Locher says she also experienced loss.

“I have a polaroid of my baby that I lost and that’s all I have and with time those things fade. Footprints are not going to fade, castings is not going to fade, a lock of hair is not going to fade,” said Locher. “So, it just gives you something tangible to hold onto. Something to remember that loss by.”

The boxes are made special for mother’s who’ve lost child at less or greater than 20 weeks. The boxes include items like a book, mold kit (casting of the hands and feet), bracelets for mother and baby, prayer cloth, seedling to plant and a Stuffed animal.

Barnes says a goal of hers is to ensure that her late daughter Blakely’s name is never forgotten.

“I think we’ve done a good job of doing that,” said Barnes

Barnes says through generous donations from the community they are able to continue making bereavement boxes for families experiencing loss. She says you can donate and inquire about receiving a bereavement box by reaching out to their Facebook or to the charity’s email, Blakelysbreathoflife@gmail.com .

