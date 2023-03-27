Breezy, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny and mild Sunday, clouds and cooler temps will open up the work week. Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered morning rain as high temps sink into the lower 50s. Tonight, mostly clear and colder as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon rain. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 50s behind northwesterly winds. Tuesday night, clearing and colder as lows dip into the lower 30s.

Wednesday, frost early then sunny and slightly warmer as high temps elevated into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.