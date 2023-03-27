Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy, Cooler

3/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny and mild Sunday, clouds and cooler temps will open up the work week. Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered morning rain as high temps sink into the lower 50s.   Tonight, mostly clear and colder as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon rain. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 50s behind northwesterly winds. Tuesday night, clearing and colder as lows dip into the lower 30s.

Wednesday, frost early then sunny and slightly warmer as high temps elevated into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Driver killed in rollover crash identified in Spencer Co.
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

3/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Scattered rain overnight, mostly cloudy and cooler start to the workweek
14 First Alert 3/26 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/26 at 10pm
3/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Warmer Sunday followed by a chance of rain and a cool-down
14 First Alert 3/25 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/25 at 10pm