Aces Softball shut out by Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - Scoring one run in the third and two more in the fifth, Missouri State finished up its series against the University of Evansville softball team with a 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears accumulated five hits with three coming from Tess Weakly. Four Purple Aces registered hits in the game. Mikayla Jolly made the start and went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits. Sydney Weatherford threw the final 3 1/3 frames with two runs scoring, one of which was earned. Mackenzie Chacon picked up the win for MSU, scattering four hits in seven innings.

Evansville made a threat in the top of the first with Taylor Howe reaching on a walk before Alexa Davis got on base with a fielder’s choice. In the third, Lacy Smith hit a leadoff single but both chances were halted by the Bears. Missouri State broke the scoreless tie with a run in the third.

UE picked up hits in the fourth and fifth innings, however, the Bears kept it at a 1-0 game before adding two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hannah Hood led the comeback attempt in the seventh, hitting a 1-out double before the Bears recorded the final two outs to complete the win.

Midweek action will see the Aces on the road at Lindenwood for a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.