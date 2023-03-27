Birthday Club
Aces Softball shut out by Missouri State

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - Scoring one run in the third and two more in the fifth, Missouri State finished up its series against the University of Evansville softball team with a 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears accumulated five hits with three coming from Tess Weakly.  Four Purple Aces registered hits in the game.  Mikayla Jolly made the start and went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits.  Sydney Weatherford threw the final 3 1/3 frames with two runs scoring, one of which was earned.  Mackenzie Chacon picked up the win for MSU, scattering four hits in seven innings.

Evansville made a threat in the top of the first with Taylor Howe reaching on a walk before Alexa Davis got on base with a fielder’s choice.  In the third, Lacy Smith hit a leadoff single but both chances were halted by the Bears.  Missouri State broke the scoreless tie with a run in the third.

UE picked up hits in the fourth and fifth innings, however, the Bears kept it at a 1-0 game before adding two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.  Hannah Hood led the comeback attempt in the seventh, hitting a 1-out double before the Bears recorded the final two outs to complete the win.

Midweek action will see the Aces on the road at Lindenwood for a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday.

