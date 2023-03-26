UE Track & Field wins three events at Murray State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley, N.J./Paramus Catholic) broke two school records on Saturday, and the UE Track & Field team won three individual events, as the Purple Aces had a strong showing at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invitational.

Lamond broke the school records in both the hammer throw (37.83 meters) and shot put (10.17 meters) events. Lamond placed fifth overall in the hammer throw, while placing seventh in the shot put.

UE had a strong showing in the field events, as the Purple Aces also won three field events. Senior Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) won both the men’s discus and hammer throw events with tosses of 46.84 meters (153′ 8″) and 49.13 meters (161′ 2″) respectively. Sophomore Denzel Lasam (St. Louis, Mo./De Smet Jesuit) also won the men’s triple jump with a leap of 13.10 meters (42′ 11.75″).

Senior Jaden Hayes (Huntingburg, Ind./Southridge) also placed second in the shot put (14.42 meters) and third in the discus (44.83 meters), while sophomore Preston Riggs (Ft. Branch, Ind./Gibson Southern) also finished second in the javelin (40.55 meters). On the women’s side, sophomore Kaitlyn Sansone (Fairfield, Ohio/Mercy McAuley) also placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 25.03 meters.

On the track, senior Giovanni Purser (Port Maria, Jamaica) placed fifth in both the 100- and 200-meter races with times of 11.22 and 22.82. Freshman Jose Ocampo (Monterrey, Mexico) also placed fifth in the men’s 400-meter race with a time of 53.36. Sophomore Adam Oulgout (St. Paul, Minn./Central) also finished second in the men’s 800-meter race with a time of 1:58.93, while placing sixth in the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:04.67.

Team-wise, the UE men placed fourth out of 12 teams, while the UE women placed 13th out of 15 teams. The Purple Aces will return to the track next weekend at Indiana State’s Pacesetter Sports Invitational.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.