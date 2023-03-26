Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KWC Bowling takes home GMAC Championships

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WFIE) - For the second straight year, the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s and Women’s Bowling Teams took home their respective G-MAC crowns. Both teams took down Walsh in the G-MAC/Conference Carolina’s tournament to secure the conference victory. 

Despite their conference wins, both the men’s and women’s team were knocked out of the combined tournament, officially closing their seasons. 

“Proud is an understatement of how I feel about the way we performed this season,” said head coach Angelique McKeny. “As a first year head coach, I wasn’t sure what to expect as I was stepping up from an assistant, but I know it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It was hard in the beginning, as the teams struggled to get to know each other due to COVID situations, but once we started spending more time together, that is where this season really took off. Both the men’s and women’s teams  broke nearly all previously set team and individual records, the men brought home some USBC hardware, and the women’s team captured an NCAA and USBC title this year, breaking a three-year dry spell of an NCAA victory.”

Coming in as the #1 seed, the Kentucky Wesleyan women received a bye in the first round. After #4 Belmont Abbey dispatched Tusculum in their opening round, the Crusaders took down the Panthers 4-3 in a tight match in the second round. It was a match of runs, as BAC won the opening two rounds, Wesleyan took the next three, and Belmont Abbey won the final two to get the victory. Wesleyan then took on G-MAC foe Walsh, and used a strong final round win of 190-169 to secure the win. A 2-1 lead in the next round wasn’t enough for the Panthers, as Emmanuel closed out with three straight victories to take the set. 

Taking on G-MAC foe Walsh in their opening round, the Kentucky Wesleyan men used solid rounds of 225 and 205 to propel them past the Cavaliers 4-3. The men struggled to find a rhythm against #1 Belmont Abbey in their second round, as they dropped that contest 4-1 to their foes from the Conference Carolinas. Wesleyan then faced Walsh again the consolation round, and dominated their G-MAC counterparts, using rounds of 189-212-210-203 to win 4-0. The boys then faced #2 Emmanuel in the consolation semi-final, and, despite going up 1-0, fell 4.5-1.5 to the Saints. 

“I take pride in how hard my players work, on and off the lanes, and how much they all love and support one another no matter what. To top off an already amazing and successful season, they did it again! BOTH the men’s and women’s teams defended their G-MAC titles. I am sad to see this season end as it was so amazing, however, I am very excited to build and make this team even stronger.” -Angelique McKeny

To close the weekend, both Daylin Tolgo and Seth Koloski were named to the All-Tournament team.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on...
ISP: Human remains found in Spencer Co.
George Rice Jr.
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
(Source: MGN)
Evansville experiences power outages Saturday morning
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest

Latest News

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
UE Track & Field wins three events at Murray State
Purple Aces baseball
Aces Baseball wins 8th straight, with doubleheader sweep at Missouri State
USI Softball
USI Softball rallies late, but falls to Southeast Missouri
Aces softball
Aces Softball drops two close ones to Missouri State