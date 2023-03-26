KWC Bowling takes home GMAC Championships

GASTONIA, N.C. (WFIE) - For the second straight year, the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s and Women’s Bowling Teams took home their respective G-MAC crowns. Both teams took down Walsh in the G-MAC/Conference Carolina’s tournament to secure the conference victory.

Despite their conference wins, both the men’s and women’s team were knocked out of the combined tournament, officially closing their seasons.

“Proud is an understatement of how I feel about the way we performed this season,” said head coach Angelique McKeny. “As a first year head coach, I wasn’t sure what to expect as I was stepping up from an assistant, but I know it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It was hard in the beginning, as the teams struggled to get to know each other due to COVID situations, but once we started spending more time together, that is where this season really took off. Both the men’s and women’s teams broke nearly all previously set team and individual records, the men brought home some USBC hardware, and the women’s team captured an NCAA and USBC title this year, breaking a three-year dry spell of an NCAA victory.”

Coming in as the #1 seed, the Kentucky Wesleyan women received a bye in the first round. After #4 Belmont Abbey dispatched Tusculum in their opening round, the Crusaders took down the Panthers 4-3 in a tight match in the second round. It was a match of runs, as BAC won the opening two rounds, Wesleyan took the next three, and Belmont Abbey won the final two to get the victory. Wesleyan then took on G-MAC foe Walsh, and used a strong final round win of 190-169 to secure the win. A 2-1 lead in the next round wasn’t enough for the Panthers, as Emmanuel closed out with three straight victories to take the set.

Taking on G-MAC foe Walsh in their opening round, the Kentucky Wesleyan men used solid rounds of 225 and 205 to propel them past the Cavaliers 4-3. The men struggled to find a rhythm against #1 Belmont Abbey in their second round, as they dropped that contest 4-1 to their foes from the Conference Carolinas. Wesleyan then faced Walsh again the consolation round, and dominated their G-MAC counterparts, using rounds of 189-212-210-203 to win 4-0. The boys then faced #2 Emmanuel in the consolation semi-final, and, despite going up 1-0, fell 4.5-1.5 to the Saints.

“I take pride in how hard my players work, on and off the lanes, and how much they all love and support one another no matter what. To top off an already amazing and successful season, they did it again! BOTH the men’s and women’s teams defended their G-MAC titles. I am sad to see this season end as it was so amazing, however, I am very excited to build and make this team even stronger.” -Angelique McKeny.

To close the weekend, both Daylin Tolgo and Seth Koloski were named to the All-Tournament team.

