HPD: Vehicle crashes into pole on Washington and S. Green St.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police report there was an accident with injuries Saturday night that involved a vehicle and a pole.

According to police, the accident took place took place Saturday night at Washington and South Green Street when a vehicle crashed into a pole.

The intersection is closed for an unknown amount of time for crews to work and make sure the road was safe to travel on.

Police announced just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Washington and South Green Street has a stop sign barrel in the intersection.

Officials say Washington Street at South Elm Street and South Ingram Street is closed at this time.

The injuries of the anyone involved in the accident are unknown at this time.

We will update you as this story develops.

