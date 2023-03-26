Birthday Club
Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Republican Forum is being held at the Ballard Center in Madisonville on Saturday.

The doors opened at 5:45 p.m.

14 News was told that Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a surrogate, while governor candidate Kelly Craft sent her running mate.

We also confirmed that governor candidates Ryan Quarles, Eric Deters and Mike Harmon were planning to attend.

Party Chair David Sharp says events like these are a great way to meet the candidates.

According to officials with the Hopkins County Democratic Party, they will be hosting their 46th Governor Ruby Lafoom and Governor Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner this fall.

