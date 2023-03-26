EPD: Shots fired on E. Columbia Street Saturday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Columbia Street in response to a shots fired call.

According to police, the call came in sometime around 3 a.m. Saturday morning in Evansville.

Police say on scene several shell casings were found.

Officials say a nearby neighbor heard the shots and told police he saw a vehicle traveling at high speed west on Columbia Street.

Police say a witness in a parking lot stated that there was a black SUV with three people in the vehicle and two people in the vehicle were shooting up into the air.

Officials say the witness also saw a white SUV with one person in it who was also shooting into the air.

Police say both vehicles then fled the scene and went south on US Highway 41 before authorities arrived.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

