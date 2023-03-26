Birthday Club
EPD searching for missing 10-year-old girl

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

EPD officials say they are trying to locate 10-year-old Gabrie’yauna Simpson.

She was last seen on the 500 block of South Evans Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

Gabrie’yauna is described to be between 4-foot-8 and 4-foot-10 with a dark complexion and slim build. Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue top and red pants, and her hair is pulled back in a poofy bun.

Police urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

10-year-old Gabrie’yauna Simpson
10-year-old Gabrie’yauna Simpson(Source: Evansville Police Department)

Officials: Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
Evansville experiences power outages Saturday morning

Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Officials: Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
EPD: Hit-and-run on Igleheart Ave. Saturday night
EPD: Shots fired on E. Columbia Street Saturday morning