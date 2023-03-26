EPD searching for missing 10-year-old girl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

EPD officials say they are trying to locate 10-year-old Gabrie’yauna Simpson.

She was last seen on the 500 block of South Evans Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

Gabrie’yauna is described to be between 4-foot-8 and 4-foot-10 with a dark complexion and slim build. Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue top and red pants, and her hair is pulled back in a poofy bun.

Police urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

10-year-old Gabrie’yauna Simpson (Source: Evansville Police Department)

