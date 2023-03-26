EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Kentucky juvenile has been found following the arrest of a suspect in a robbery on Saturday, police say.

According to a release from the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a robbery and stolen vehicle in progress on the 400 block of Applewood Court at around 3:50 p.m.

EPD officials say 20-year-old Evan Cooper pulled a knife out and demanded the keys to a vehicle.

Police say Cooper knew the victim and wanted to drive her vehicle back to Kentucky, and then began threatening the victim after she refused to give him the vehicle. The victim told authorities the juvenile left with Cooper, but didn’t participate in the robbery, EPD says.

When officers arrived on saw the stolen vehicle traveling east on Lloyd Expressway, police say they tried to make a traffic stop, but Cooper drove away from officers.

According to EPD, another officer saw Cooper pull into a gas station parking lot near the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Field Drive, but the suspect fled again when police attempted to stop the car.

Officials say police eventually caught up with Cooper at Lloyd and Burkhardt Road and boxed him in. This led to him hitting two vehicles while trying to get through traffic, as well as backing into an EPD officer’s car and causing minor damage, officers say.

The release states that officers were then able to approach the car and take Cooper into custody. EPD officials say the juvenile, who was determined to be considered a missing juvenile from Kentucky, was safely transported by officers from the scene.

Cooper was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

His charges include robbery, intimidation, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.