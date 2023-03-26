Birthday Club
EPD: Hit-and-run on Igleheart Ave. Saturday night

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

According to police, they were dispatched to 3000 block of Igleheart Avenue Saturday night in response to a hit-and-run report.

Police say the victim stated he had left his home Saturday around 7 p.m. and returned around 10:30 p.m. to discover his black vehicle parked in front of his home had been hit.

Officials say there was damage to the front passenger side which included the bumper, head light assembly, and quarter panel.

Police say there appeared to be white paint transfer on the vehicle.

Officials say a neighbor told police he heard a collision and observed a white colored vehicle backing away from the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the neighbor told them that the suspect attempted to make contact with the victim, but left west bound on Igleheart Avenue.

Officials say the suspects vehicle would be on the front passenger side as it was westbound on Igleheart.

