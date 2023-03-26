EFD crews respond to house fire on E. Gum St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 800 block of East Gum Street.

The owner of the house told our crew on scene the fire started in the back. The owner also says they were able to get their dogs out of the home, but their cats may still be inside.

Our crew reports that smoke can still be seen coming from the home, while the fire appears to have spread to the attic area.

We will update this story once more information is available.

