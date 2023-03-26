Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.

Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.
Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that occurred on Sunday.

Deputies say the crash happened near the intersection of Orchard Road and County Road 200 North.

At least one person is dead following the crash, officials say.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area at this time while crews work to clear the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on...
Officials: Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
George Rice Jr.
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
(Source: MGN)
Evansville experiences power outages Saturday morning

Latest News

Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on...
Officials: Human remains of missing man found in Spencer Co.
EPD: Hit-and-run on Igleheart Ave. Saturday night
EPD: Shots fired on E. Columbia Street Saturday morning
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation