Deputies investigating deadly rollover crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that occurred on Sunday.

Deputies say the crash happened near the intersection of Orchard Road and County Road 200 North.

At least one person is dead following the crash, officials say.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area at this time while crews work to clear the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

