DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public for information on a truck involved in a case.

Authorities say they are investigating a case involving the truck shown in a Facebook post.

If you have any information on the truck call detectives at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

