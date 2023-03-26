Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation

DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case
DCSO asking for information on truck involved in a police case(DCSO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public for information on a truck involved in a case.

Authorities say they are investigating a case involving the truck shown in a Facebook post.

If you have any information on the truck call detectives at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on...
ISP: Human remains found in Spencer Co.
George Rice Jr.
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
EPD: Missing juvenile located in robbery suspect arrest
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
(Source: MGN)
Evansville experiences power outages Saturday morning

Latest News

HPD: Accident with injuries on Washington and S. Green St.
HPD: Vehicle crashes into pole on Washington and S. Green St.
Firefighters working on a vehicle extrication in Posey County, Ind.
Multiple fire agencies participate in special operations training in Posey Co.
EFD crews respond to house fire on E. Gum St.
EFD crews respond to house fire on E. Gum St.
ISP: Human remains found in Spencer Co.
ISP: Human remains found in Spencer Co.