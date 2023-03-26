DCSO asking for information on truck involved in an ongoing investigation
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public for information on a truck involved in a case.
Authorities say they are investigating a case involving the truck shown in a Facebook post.
If you have any information on the truck call detectives at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
