Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office issues scam warning
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam.

WCSO officials say they received a report of scammers calling people trying to raise money for sheriff’s office employees and their families.

The sheriff’s office says there is no such fundraising effort underway at this time.

Officials say if people are ever worried about the validity of someone calling for money, find the organization’s contact information from an independent source and reach out to them directly.

