Warmer Sunday followed by a chance of rain and a cool-down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a mostly cloudy and windy morning, the wind died down and the sun broke through this afternoon, leaving us with more pleasant weather to end the day. Overnight, our weather will be mostly clear and calm with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a gentle breeze flowing in from the south at around 5 to 10 mph. That will help push our temperatures into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will move in Sunday evening followed by a few scattered showers Sunday night into early Monday morning as a weak cold front passes through our region.

That rain will most likely taper off before 9 AM Monday, and the rest of the day will be partly cloudy. Behind that cold front, cooler air will flow in from the north, and our high temperatures will dip back into the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower may also be possible Tuesday, but I think most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°. Our wind direction will change again Wednesday night, and a warm wind from the south will send our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and lower 70s Friday!

However, low pressure system and its associated cold front will push in from the west on Friday. That brings us more showers, and possibly some thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday. That rain will then taper off to the east as we head into next weekend but our high temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s.

