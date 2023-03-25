Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OPD now accepting applications for police officer positions

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the City of Owensboro, applications for becoming an officer with the Owensboro Police Department are now being accepted.

According to a press release, each applicant will be emailed a packet with test dat, test sites, mandatory forms and further information once they’ve submitted their application.

Owensboro officials say the deadline to apply for the test session will be on April 7 at noon.

The press release states that some of the minimum requirements include being 21-years-old by April 16 and having a high school diploma or GED.

Officials say the current base hourly rate is $26.86 per hour.

To apply visit the Owensboro Police Department website and click on Employment Opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Alert Day WFIE.
Rain tapers off, winds pick up Saturday
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Allen Riley Mugshot
Evansville man accused of child sex crimes
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport

Latest News

George Rice Jr.
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations
(Source: MGN)
Evansville experiences power outages Saturday morning
Dispatch: 3-vehicle crash on N. Heidelbach Ave.
Dispatch: 3-vehicle crash on N. Heidelbach Ave.
HPD: Vehicle crashes into ditch on US 41 N. in Henderson
HPD: Vehicle crashes into ditch on US 41 N. in Henderson