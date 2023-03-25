OPD now accepting applications for police officer positions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the City of Owensboro, applications for becoming an officer with the Owensboro Police Department are now being accepted.

According to a press release, each applicant will be emailed a packet with test dat, test sites, mandatory forms and further information once they’ve submitted their application.

Owensboro officials say the deadline to apply for the test session will be on April 7 at noon.

The press release states that some of the minimum requirements include being 21-years-old by April 16 and having a high school diploma or GED.

Officials say the current base hourly rate is $26.86 per hour.

To apply visit the Owensboro Police Department website and click on Employment Opportunities.

