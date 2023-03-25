ISP: Human remains found in Spencer Co.

CHRISNEY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on Saturday, state troopers say.

ISP officials say two hunters found the remains in the area of U.S. Highway 231 near County Road 1000 North.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call and is now assisting the ISP Jasper Post with the investigation, state troopers say.

ISP Sgt. Robbie Lambert says troopers will be on scene until an anthropologist arrives on Sunday to further process the crime scene. He urges people to stay away from the area at this time.

Officials say another update will be provided on Sunday.

We will update this story once more information is available.

