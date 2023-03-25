Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ISP: Human remains found in Spencer Co.

Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on...
Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on Saturday, state troopers say.(WXIX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISNEY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police is investigating after finding human remains in Spencer County on Saturday, state troopers say.

ISP officials say two hunters found the remains in the area of U.S. Highway 231 near County Road 1000 North.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call and is now assisting the ISP Jasper Post with the investigation, state troopers say.

ISP Sgt. Robbie Lambert says troopers will be on scene until an anthropologist arrives on Sunday to further process the crime scene. He urges people to stay away from the area at this time.

Officials say another update will be provided on Sunday.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Alert Day WFIE.
Rain tapers off, winds pick up Saturday
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Allen Riley Mugshot
Evansville man accused of child sex crimes
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport

Latest News

Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville
Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations
EPD: Man arrested after trespassing in United Caring Shelter
EPD: Man arrested after trespassing in United Caring Shelter
Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville
Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville