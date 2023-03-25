Birthday Club
Evansville Thunderbolts clinch playoff berth

Evansville Thunderbolts
Evansville Thunderbolts(Thunderbolts)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFIE) - In another comeback victory, the Thunderbolts broke a late 2-2 tie to defeat the Ice Flyers 4-2 on Friday night at Pensacola Bay Center, officially clinching a playoff spot with the Thunderbolts’ 30th win of the season. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, April 1st against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:00 pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Pensacola’s Andrew Durham opened the scoring with a power play goal 13:21 into the first period. In the second period, Conner Jean scored twice, both goals from Aaron Huffnagle and Brad Stonnell at 8:35 and 10:56, to give the Thunderbolts their first lead of the game. In response, Seth Ensor scored another power play goal for Pensacola at 13:42 to tie the game back up at 2-2. In the third period, Derek Osik scored from Scott Kirton with only 4:31 remaining to break the tie, and with 30 seconds remaining Pensacola’s Jordan Henderson accidentally put the puck into his own net under pressure to seal the game at 4-2, with Scott Kirton getting credit for the goal.

Jean scored two goals, while Kirton and Osik finished with one goal each. Huffnagle and Stonnell each tallied two assists, while Trevor Gorsuch stopped 26 of 28 shots for his 14th win of the season. Despite Roanoke’s win, and with Knoxville’s loss tonight, the Thunderbolts remain in 4th place in the SPHL standings, at which a finish in 4th place or higher would secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs next month. The Thunderbolts and Ice Flyers meet again on Saturday, March 25th at Pensacola Bay Center.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts

