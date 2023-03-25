Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville experiences power outages Saturday morning

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a CenterPoint Energy customer service representative, multiple locations in Evansville are experiencing power outages.

The CenterPoint Energy customer service representative says that the power outage took place Saturday morning around 5 a.m.

Erin Merris, Senior Communications Specialist for CenterPoint Energy, says the outage is affecting about 1,100 customers on the westside of Evansville caused by a downed tree.

Merris says the tree has been removed and crews are working on repairs. She says the estimated time of restoration is around noon Saturday.

To see the CenterPoint Energy power outage map click here.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Alert Day WFIE.
Rain tapers off, winds pick up Saturday
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Allen Riley Mugshot
Evansville man accused of child sex crimes
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport

Latest News

Dispatch: 3-vehicle crash on N. Heidelbach Ave.
Dispatch: 3-vehicle crash on N. Heidelbach Ave.
HPD: Vehicle crashes into ditch on US 41 N. in Henderson
HPD: Vehicle crashes into ditch on US 41 N. in Henderson
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms police responded to a crash involving three vehicles on...
Dispatch: 3-vehicle crash on N. Heidelbach Ave.
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning