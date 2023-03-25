Evansville experiences power outages Saturday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a CenterPoint Energy customer service representative, multiple locations in Evansville are experiencing power outages.

The CenterPoint Energy customer service representative says that the power outage took place Saturday morning around 5 a.m.

Erin Merris, Senior Communications Specialist for CenterPoint Energy, says the outage is affecting about 1,100 customers on the westside of Evansville caused by a downed tree.

Merris says the tree has been removed and crews are working on repairs. She says the estimated time of restoration is around noon Saturday.

To see the CenterPoint Energy power outage map click here.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.