EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges and traffic violations

George Rice Jr.
George Rice Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Evansville Police say that a man was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges and traffic violation charges.

According to an affidavit, police were patrolling the area of South Weinbach Avenue from East Mulberry Street Friday around 2 a.m.

Police say they saw a vehicle with only one working headlight and turned around to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near Bellemeade and South Weinbach Avenue.

Officials say after the vehicle turned into a driveway police asked the driver, later identified as George Rice Jr., to show them his driver’s licenese and registration.

According to police, Rice said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license “now” but did have his Indiana ID on him.

Police say once they asked Rice to step out of the vehicle they performed a search where police found a green pill container in his front pant pocket.

Officials say when opening the pill container, they found a small baggy that contained a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Officials say when police ran Rice’s driver status through the Indiana BMV they found he had a suspended prior driver status on a regular ID card.

Police say Rice was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and two traffic violations.

