Dispatch: 3 vehicle accident on N Heidelbach Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there’s been a three vehicles accident on North Heidelbach Avenue.

Dispatch confirms that police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Heidelbach Avenue Friday night in Evansville.

Dispatch says fire officials are not on scene yet and extrication is still needed.

We will update you as this story develops.

