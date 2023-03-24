Wildt family returning the favor with blood drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When Chad Wildt was shot in late February, his family says he needed twice as much blood as his body could hold.

That, in turn, helped save his life. Now, loved ones are looking to return the favor, and help the next person in need of blood.

Wildt family spokesperson Amy Toone says Chad was given 16 units of blood after he was taken to the hospital. Normally, a man of his size could only hold 8-10 units in his body.

“Probably the second day Holly and I were sitting at the hospital,” Toone said. “We just thought, ‘what can we do, we’ve got to do something.’ Instantly it fell straight to giving back and doing the blood drive.”

Toone, a long-time friend of Chad’s wife Holly, says they want to resupply the blood bank that helped save Chad’s life.

They are teaming up with the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross to host the Wildt Family Strong Blood Drive on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That will be at New Beginnings Church at 11420 Middle Mt. Vernon Rd. in Evansville.

Toone says at last check, 40 people had signed up. She says if they run out of room, they will have another drive in June.

She says the outpouring of support from the community also led them to the blood drive.

“The blood drive was just the perfect answer to that support,” Toone said. “To get the community and friends and family to give that blood to give it back to the blood bank that helped save his life.”

To sign up, visit the Red Cross website by clicking HERE. Once you get to the website, enter the code WILDTSTRONG to schedule your appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

