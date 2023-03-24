Birthday Club
Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance to hold cleanup day

Litter
Litter(Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance will host a neighborhood cleanup starting April 1 in Owensboro.

According to a press release, the cleanup will begin Saturday, April 1 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials say all residents are encouraged to help clean the neighborhood by picking up litter along sidewalks and streets.

The Owensboro Sanitation Department will provide free curbside pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires, and other items.

For more information on the boundaries for the neighborhood alliance click here.

