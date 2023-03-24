Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage High School’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing toward first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I, myself, would have even fallen for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook pages.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders 7-5.

Some online viewers have been reportedly leaving negative comments about the catcher that Walton doesn’t agree with.

“They shouldn’t be talking about her like that. She is a good player. She’s the best on the team in my opinion. My condolences go out to her because that’s not what the video was meant to be,” Walton said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar...
EPD conducts search after reports of shots fired at Cedar Trace Apartments
Truck lands on railroad tracks after crash
2 crashes stall traffic on I-64 in Warrick Co., medical helicopter called

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in a civil trial Friday.
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau say ‘inseparable’ nations won’t fail Ukraine
Belgium cyclist makes stop in the Tri-State to visit host family
Belgium cyclist makes stop in the Tri-State to visit host family
The Wildt family is organizing a blood drive to resupply the blood bank that helped Chad Wildt.
Wildt family returning the favor with blood drive