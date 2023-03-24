Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vehicle crashes into Princeton Taco Bell

Vehicle crashes into Princeton Taco Bell
Vehicle crashes into Princeton Taco Bell(WFIE)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Taco Bell in Princeton is temporarily closed due to a vehicle that crashed into the restaurant Friday.

According to a Taco Bell employee, the dining room was closed at the time when the vehicle crashed.

The employee says the restaurant is closed and will likely reopen Saturday.

Our crew has reached out to the Princeton Police Department for details on the crash.

We will update you as this story develops.

Princeton Taco Bell closed after crash
Princeton Taco Bell closed after crash(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar...
EPD conducts search after reports of shots fired at Cedar Trace Apartments
Truck lands on railroad tracks after crash
2 crashes stall traffic on I-64 in Warrick Co., medical helicopter called

Latest News

31-year-old Alexandria Lanning
GCSO: Traffic stop leads arrest of Illinois woman on drug charges
Early morning fire in White County
Early morning fire in White County
ITV participating in 1st international shelter slumber party
ITV participating in 1st international shelter slumber party
Central Academy hosting ‘empty bowl’ event
Central Academy hosting ‘empty bowl’ event