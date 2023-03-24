Vehicle crashes into Princeton Taco Bell

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Taco Bell in Princeton is temporarily closed due to a vehicle that crashed into the restaurant Friday.

According to a Taco Bell employee, the dining room was closed at the time when the vehicle crashed.

The employee says the restaurant is closed and will likely reopen Saturday.

Our crew has reached out to the Princeton Police Department for details on the crash.

We will update you as this story develops.

Princeton Taco Bell closed after crash (WFIE)

