USI-Morehead State Baseball weekend series adjusted due to expected rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The forecast of heavy rain Thursday and Friday has forced a schedule change for the Ohio Valley Conference three-game baseball series between the University of Southern Indiana and Morehead State University at the USI Baseball Field.

Friday’s 6 p.m. single game has been postponed and will be a part of a 2 p.m. Saturday doubleheader, while Sunday’s single game remains slated for a noon start.

For more information about possible USI Baseball weather-related schedule changes, visit USIScreamingEagles.com and the USI Baseball schedule page. Schedule information also will be posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The Screaming Eagles, who will be playing their first OVC game, is 7-14 overall in 2023, while Morehead State enters the series with a 10-10 mark this spring.

