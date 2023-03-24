Birthday Club
USI-Morehead State Baseball weekend series adjusted due to expected rain

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The forecast of heavy rain Thursday and Friday has forced a schedule change for the Ohio Valley Conference three-game baseball series between the University of Southern Indiana and Morehead State University at the USI Baseball Field.

Friday’s 6 p.m. single game has been postponed and will be a part of a 2 p.m. Saturday doubleheader, while Sunday’s single game remains slated for a noon start.  

For more information about possible USI Baseball weather-related schedule changes, visit USIScreamingEagles.com and the USI Baseball schedule page. Schedule information also will be posted on Facebook and Twitter

The Screaming Eagles, who will be playing their first OVC game, is 7-14 overall in 2023, while Morehead State enters the series with a 10-10 mark this spring.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

