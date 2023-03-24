UE’s Mallory Russell named MVC Women’s Golfer of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville junior Mallory Russell was named the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday afternoon.

Russell was the top performer for the Purple Aces in this week’s Nevel Meade Collegiate in Prospect, Ky. The Evansville native and Memorial High School graduate, earned a second-place finish in the individual standings while leading UE to a runner-up finish on the team side.

Monday’s opening round saw Russell finish with an even score of 72. She came back with another nice round on Tuesday, carding a 2-over 74. Her final tally of 146 came in just two strokes behind medalist Casilda Allendesalazar of Central Michigan.

Up next, the ladies travel to Pawley’s Island, S.C. for the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate which opens on Monday.

