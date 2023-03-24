Birthday Club
Police investigating after break in, money stolen at Myriad Brewing Company

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police report shows officers are investigating after a break in at Myriad Brewing Company.

The report says that more than $900 was stolen after someone came through a window and broke into a cabinet.

Officials believe the burglary happened around Wednesday night leading into Thursday morning.

Police are asking if you have any information regarding the burglary to contact the police department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

