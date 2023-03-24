Police investigating after break in, money stolen at Myriad Brewing Company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police report shows officers are investigating after a break in at Myriad Brewing Company.

The report says that more than $900 was stolen after someone came through a window and broke into a cabinet.

Officials believe the burglary happened around Wednesday night leading into Thursday morning.

Police are asking if you have any information regarding the burglary to contact the police department.

