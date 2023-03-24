Mt. Vernon man facing child molesting charge

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man was arrested for child molesting on Thursday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, state troopers began an investigation into 53-year-old Jorge Gonzalez after being accused of sexually assaulting a young victim.

The alleged incident happened in Orange County back in July 2022, ISP officials say.

After reviewing the evidence, the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrested warrant for Gonzalez.

On Thursday, state troopers say he was taken into custody without incident.

Gonzalez is currently being held in the Posey County Jail until he gets transferred to Orange County.

