Mayor Winnecke plans to veto anti-pickleball ordinance

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If the Evansville City Council passes an ordinance that would potentially kill the pickleball project planned for Wesselman Park, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he would veto it.

The Parks Department plans to add pickleball courts next to the existing tennis complex.

On Monday night, the council tabled a vote on the ordinance that would require City Council approval for any project like that.

They want to hear a presentation from the Parks Board before making a decision next month.

