K-9 officer retiring in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A K-9 officer from Spencer County is about to retire.

K-9 Officer Derby has been teamed with Indiana Conservation Officer Tim Kaiser for the past seven years.

Officials say during his tenure, he was deployed 462 times for article and people searches, evidence recovery, wildlife or ginseng detection and public appearances.

Officer Derby’s partner, Ember, is set to start his service with Officer Kaiser in May.

