ITV participating in 1st international shelter slumber party

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village says they are participating in its first international shelter slumber pawty.

Officials say it’s all to raise money and awareness for community animals.

Volunteers and supporters will be at the Evansville location for 12 hours.

They say if you can’t make it out, you can still watch the pawty on Facebook on the shelter’s livestream.

Officials say you can adopt an animal from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Saturday, March 25.

