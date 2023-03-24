It Takes A Village to host ‘Slumber Pawty’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village is hosting its first international “Slumber Pawty” starting Saturday.

Volunteers and supporters will be at the Evansville location for 12 hours.

According to officials, there will be challenges, activities, and even special guests.

Officials say you can adopt an animal, anytime Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

