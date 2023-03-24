Birthday Club
It Takes A Village to host ‘Slumber Pawty’ event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village is hosting its first international “Slumber Pawty” starting Saturday.

Volunteers and supporters will be at the Evansville location for 12 hours.

According to officials, there will be challenges, activities, and even special guests.

Officials say you can adopt an animal, anytime Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

