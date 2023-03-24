Birthday Club
HPD: Vehicle crashes into ditch on US 41 N. in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say one person is injured and taken to the hospital after a vehicle went into a ditch.

Officials say one lane is currently closed while they pulled the vehicle out of the ditch on US 41 North in Henderson.

The person involved in the accident was taken to a hospital in Evansville.

We will update you as this story develops.

