GCSO: Traffic stop leads arrest of Illinois woman on drug charges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing several charges after drugs were found in her car during a traffic stop, police say.

31-year-old Alexandria Lanning of St. Francisville, Illinois was pulled over when a deputy noticed she had a warrant.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, that warrant was out of Knox County.

Deputies say while speaking with Lanning they smelled marijuana coming from inside of her vehicle.

A press release shows that’s when Lanning was arrested and a drug investigation began.

Lanning was taken and booked into the Gibson County Jail where she is facing possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia charges.

Officials say Lanning remains in custody due to the outstanding warrant through Knox Co.

31-year-old Alexandria Lanning (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

