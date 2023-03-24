Birthday Club
3/24 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert today as storms and heavy rain pass through the Tri-State.

Our 14 News meteorologist Byron Douglas says showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms have been in the area.

As Byron tracks those storms, we are tracking power outages across the Tri-State.

We have the latest information as it comes in.

New this morning out of Evansville, a police report shows nearly $1,000 was stolen from Myriad Brewing Company downtown.

We have the latest information just into the newsroom.

In a 14 news update, the teen accused of a murder in Evansville has now been charged.

Deputies say Austin Ousley is now being monitored in an Indianapolis hospital.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

