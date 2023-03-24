Birthday Club
Flood Watch

On Alert: Showers & Thunderstorms
3/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early this morning, showers mixing with scattered thunderstorms. Doppler radar was showing plenty of lightning with early thunderstorms. Cloudy and breezy with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through tonight as high temps climb into the mid-60s along a warm front. Projected rainfall of 2-4 inches which may prompt minor flooding. The primary concerns are flash flooding along with a damaging wind threat. There is a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon until 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon. Windy as high temps reach the mid to upper 50s.  Saturday night, mostly clear and colder as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s.

