Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville man accused of child sex crimes

Allen Riley Mugshot
Allen Riley Mugshot(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing sex charges after detectives found at least 200 gigabytes of child sexual assault material on his cell phone, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

On March 13, deputies say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This tip stated someone in the Evansville area uploaded a picture of child sexual abuse material to Microsoft Bing Images.

VCSO officials say they traced the IP address and found it belonged to 23-year-old Allen Riley.

On Thursday, deputies say they executed a search warrant at Riley’s home on the 4500 block of Frontier Drive.

While deputies searched the home, Riley told detectives that he wanted to make a statement without a lawyer present, VCSO officials say.

The affidavit states Riley told detectives he saved at least 200 gigabytes worth of pictures and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

After obtaining a search warrant for his phone, VCSO officials say they found children ranging from toddler age to young teens engaging in various sexual acts.

Riley is charged with one count of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

He’s now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder
Truck lands on railroad tracks after crash
2 crashes stall traffic on I-64 in Warrick Co., medical helicopter called

Latest News

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar...
EPD conducts search after reports of shots fired at Cedar Trace Apartments
Mt. Vernon man facing child molesting charge
Mt. Vernon man facing child molesting charge
An flock camera on Evansville's east side.
‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime in Tri-State
Ivy Tech students sign to intern with SABIC
Ivy Tech students sign to intern with SABIC