Evansville man accused of child sex crimes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing sex charges after detectives found at least 200 gigabytes of child sexual assault material on his cell phone, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

On March 13, deputies say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This tip stated someone in the Evansville area uploaded a picture of child sexual abuse material to Microsoft Bing Images.

VCSO officials say they traced the IP address and found it belonged to 23-year-old Allen Riley.

On Thursday, deputies say they executed a search warrant at Riley’s home on the 4500 block of Frontier Drive.

While deputies searched the home, Riley told detectives that he wanted to make a statement without a lawyer present, VCSO officials say.

The affidavit states Riley told detectives he saved at least 200 gigabytes worth of pictures and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

After obtaining a search warrant for his phone, VCSO officials say they found children ranging from toddler age to young teens engaging in various sexual acts.

Riley is charged with one count of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

He’s now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

