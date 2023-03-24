EPD: Evansville man arrested on arson charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they arrested a man for arson Friday morning.

Police say they arrested 54-year-old J Harold Manion after an investigation into the July 2022 garage fire.

Officers say Manion had been living in the garage on Second Avenue.

Police say they found Manion may have been worried about being evicted from the garage.

Fire officials say the fire started inside and they eliminated the possibility of accidental causes.

Manion has been released on a $1,500 bond from the Vanderburgh County Jail.

