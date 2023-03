WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A fire started early Friday morning in White County.

A video sent in from a viewer shows heavy smoke and flames coming from a building in Crossville.

You can watch that video below.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Early morning fire in White County

