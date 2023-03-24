Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Large police presence at Cedar Trace Apartments in Evansville

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar Trace Apartments on Thursday evening.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar Trace Apartments on Thursday evening.

Dispatch says a large police presence is currently in the area near the 2200 block of North Seventh Avenue.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Allegiant Air leaving OWB airport
Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Human remains removed from Evansville construction site
Arrest warrant served on teen charged with murder and attempted murder
Truck lands on railroad tracks after crash
2 crashes stall traffic on I-64 in Warrick Co., medical helicopter called

Latest News

An flock camera on Evansville's east side.
‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime in Tri-State
Ivy Tech students sign to intern with SABIC
Ivy Tech students sign to intern with SABIC
‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime
‘These cameras have been amazing’: Flock cameras helping with crime
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church rebuilds fellowship hall
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church rebuilds fellowship hall