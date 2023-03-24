Dispatch: Large police presence at Cedar Trace Apartments in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar Trace Apartments on Thursday evening.

Dispatch says a large police presence is currently in the area near the 2200 block of North Seventh Avenue.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

