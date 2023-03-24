Dispatch: Large police presence at Cedar Trace Apartments in Evansville
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run at Cedar Trace Apartments on Thursday evening.
Dispatch says a large police presence is currently in the area near the 2200 block of North Seventh Avenue.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
