Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired run on S. Walnut Ln.

Authorities respond to shots fired on S. Walnut St.
Authorities respond to shots fired on S. Walnut St.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on Friday afternoon.

Dispatch says this happened on the 2000 block of South Walnut Lane.

According to Evansville Police, on the way to the scene police were told that both the victim and suspect fled the scene.

Officials say police set up a perimeter to search and did not find anything. They then returned to the original house where the call came in.

Police say will be getting a warrant for the house and cleared it for safety purposes.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as this story develops.

