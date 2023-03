HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson County, Central Academy is hosting an empty bowl event.

They say it’s happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and tickets are $10.

The event includes lunch and a piece of pottery created by a Central Academy student.

All proceeds will benefit students and their backpack program.

