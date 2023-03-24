Birthday Club
Belgium cyclist makes stop in the Tri-State to visit host family

Belgium cyclist makes stop in the Tri-State to visit host family
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Robin Vanhoutte, a Belgium cyclist traveled 14,000 miles across the country, made stop in Evansville before his journey ended.

Vanhoutte is going from coast to coast exploring the country one state at a time. He’s on a 16,000 mile trip, and says he only had 2,000 miles to go prior to stopping in Evansville.

Vanhoutte says he is staying with the Quinn family for a few nights while he gets rest for the long journey ahead. He says they served as his host family almost 10 years ago when he participated in a student exchange program he says.

Vanhoutte says Evansville now has a special place in his heart because of this family.

”The most amazing part for me was just meeting a lot of new people on the roads, either people I never knew before or other bike tours,” said Vanhoutte. “I was kind of anxious to get here for a few months I knew I would have familiar faces, friendly faces to see.”

Vanhoutte says he will stay with his host family for a few more days before he heads.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

