Ascension St. Vincent hosts healthcare career fair

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students were invited to learn more about the variety of healthcare professions at Ascension St. Vincent on Thursday.

The healthcare career fair was filled with several booths that gave students a hands-on look into what each department does. Schools from across the Tri-State were invited to this event.

Students were also able to learn about healthcare degree programs and the colleges that provide them. Ascension St. Vincent officials say this event is a great way to present students’ potential career choices.

“People tend to make decisions, I think, younger and younger,” said Jessica Micklo, recruitment, retention and recognition coordinator at Ascension St. Vincent. “The more exposure I’ve had with schools, especially locally, they have blown me away. I mean they are making their career choices earlier and earlier. I think it is incredible to get them in the door as early as possible and teach them what we’re all about.”

This was the first time that Ascension St. Vincent held a career fair. Officials say it was a success and plan to do it again next year.

