On alert for heavy rain and strong storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Soggy weather across the Tri-State this afternoon, and more showers and storms will move in from the west-southwest later this evening and into the overnight hours. Some of those storms may be strong or even severe, which is why our Alert Day continues through the night tonight.

Right now, it looks like our best chance of strong to severe storms will be from about 6 PM to midnight. The most widespread concerns are heavy rain that may cause flooding and damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or small hail may also be possible, especially in areas along and south of the Ohio River. A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM.

After the storms move out, it will remain windy through Saturday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect for southwest Indiana and portions of Kentucky from 3 AM to noon for winds as high as 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. The winds will then die down significantly by Saturday evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry, although a stray shower is still possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. The clouds will clear and our skies will turn mostly sunny on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

A few showers are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning, then dry weather takes over Tuesday and Wednesday. After tonight, our next chance of widespread rain will be Thursday night and Friday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.