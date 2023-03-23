Woman facing neglect charge after child left home alone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing a neglect charge after police say Child Protective Services was called to a home where a child was left alone in.

According to an affidavit, a CPS worker told officers she had been talking to the child through the door. The child then told the CPS worker to come back in six hours when their mom returned.

Police say CPS also received a tip that the home did not have electricity or running water.

The affidavit shows the child’s mother came home a few moments later.

She was identified as 30-year-old Rachel Cleek.

Police say Cleek told them that she had picked up her child early from school because they were sick. She then dropped them off at home and went back to work.

When asked about her water and electricity, officers say Cleek explained the water was not working because of a water pipe burst. Around that same time, she says half of her home lost power.

According to an affidavit, when police went inside the home, they found feces and trash throughout it.

Officers say the child was removed from the home, and two dogs were taken by animal control.

Cleek was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is facing a neglect of a dependent charge.

30-year-old Rachel Cleek (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

